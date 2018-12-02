Clemson to face Notre Dame in Goodyear Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl berth brings Clemson’s bowl history full circle, The game will be only the Tigers’ second all-time appearance in the Cotton Bowl, dating back to the program’s first ever bowl bid. That year, Head Coach Jess Neely’s Tigers completed a 9-1 campaign in 1939 with a 6-3 victory against Boston College in the 1940 Cotton Bowl. The victory was a landmark one for Clemson, as in addition to being the program’s first bowl game, it represented the school’s first win against a Top 20 team.