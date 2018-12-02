Florida Uses 3 Goals In Second To Claim Series Finale

With the Stingrays on a power play to start the third period after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Florida’s Ben Masella, Cherniwchan fired a slap shot from the top of the right circle that found its way to the top left corner of the net for his eighth of the year 18 seconds into the final stanza. Assists on the goal were given to defender Tim Davison as well as forward Shane Eiserman and made the score 4-2 in favor of Florida.