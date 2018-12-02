One killed in early-morning head-on collision in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of one of two vehicles in an early morning crash Sunday was killed.
The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. on Mudville Road, approximately a half-mile south of the intersection of S.C. Highway 311, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
Crash investigators say a four-door Hyundai traveling south and a four-door Inifinity traveling north struck head-on. The driver of the Hyundai was killed in the crash, Collins said.
The victim’s identity will be released from the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
Crash investigators are working to determine what led to the collision, Collins said.
