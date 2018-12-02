Risk for Severe Weather

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Localized flooding is possible during the late morning hours as rain continues to fall across saturated grounds. Some of the Lowcountry has seen more than 1″ of rain so far. Some breaks in the rain may move in around lunchtime. Follow @Live5Weather on Twitter for updates on rainfall throughout the day. Another round of showers and storms are expected later this afternoon into the evening hours. Strong, scattered storms could become severe and may produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded all of the Lowcountry to ‘slight’ risk- meaning coverage could be scattered.