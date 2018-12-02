Total Team Effort By Cougars To Hold Off Charlotte, 72-64

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Three players scored in double figures including a game-high 28 points from preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team selection Grant Riller as College of Charleston held off Charlotte, 72-64, on Saturday night at TD Arena.
The Cougars (7-2) extended their home-court win streak to 20 games – currently tied as the second longest in the nation. Jarrell Brantley recorded 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 12.
The last four games between both schools in the all-time series have been decided in single digits and the 49ers (2-4) kept it close throughout the game. CofC led by just one at halftime, 31-30.
Charlotte, who came into the game holding opponents to just 64.6 points per game, couldn’t keep CofC’s offense below that average as the Cougars have now scored 70-or-more points in the last four contests.
Jon Davis paced the 49ers with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds in the loss.
The Cougars will have an eight-day break from competition to focus on final exams before taking on NCAA Division II Georgia College on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston used the starting lineup of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (7-2).
• With the win, College of Charleston has now won five of the last six meetings in the all-time series versus Charlotte. Each of the last five contests between the two schools have been decided in single digits including the team’s eight-point victory on Saturday. The 49ers, however, still hold a one-game advantage, 12-11.
• Grant Riller turned in his fourth-straight game with 20-or-more points with a game-high 28 points on a career-best 14-of-15 shooting performance from the free throw line against Charlotte. He also dished out a career-high tying nine assists with zero turnovers.
• Jarrell Brantley extended his double-digits scoring streak to nine games with 17 points versus Charlotte. He also made a season-high three steals.
• Brevin Galloway recorded his fifth career double-figure scoring game with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc against Charlotte.
• Jaylen McManus and Nick Harris led the Cougars in rebounding with five boards each versus the 49ers.
• CofC shot a season-best 85.7 percent from the free throw line making 18-of-21 attempts against Charlotte.
• The win also extended Charleston’s home-court win streak to 20 games – the fourth-longest home-court win streak in program history.
• The Cougars dished out 12 assists and only made a season-low four turnovers versus the 49ers.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“I was very pleased with our performance. Just the effort and the soundness we played with – 12 assists and four turnovers. I thought we made a lot of good winning plays, taking charges and guys driving it and finding their teammates for open shots. I thought Zep Jasper had a big three off of Jarrell Brantley’s assist as well as Brevin (Galloway) off of Grant Riller’s assist. It’s good to see our guys make the right play and take care of the ball. I’m glad we were able to find a way to win against a good basketball team that played really hard tonight.”
On different guys stepping up …
“We have different guys. Jarrell (Brantley) and Grant (Riller), everybody knows those two. We would hope they play really well every night. There will be nights where they don’t play well and we have to have other guys step-up. For us, it’s always been a rotating guy. Tonight, it was Brevin (Galloway). He made four threes. I thought Zep Jasper’s shots that he made were crucial and big shots. Nick Harris – the deflections and protecting the rim – a lot of his stuff does not show up on the stat sheet. I thought he was really big for us. It was a total team effort.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Grant Riller
On the game …
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight coming into this game. They (Charlotte) are a tough team, are well coached and play hard. Just coming out sticking to the game plan and matching their intensity worked out the best for us tonight.”
On defending Charlotte’s top player Jon Davis … “He’s a good player. We keyed on him a lot this week while preparing for this game. We knew he was going to hit some tough shots. We just tried to limit him and I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
College of Charleston Sophomore Guard Brevin Galloway
On adding a scoring punch to the team behind Grant Riller and Jarrell Brantley …
“That makes the world of difference for me. I pretty much just feed off of him (Grant Riller) and JB (Brantley). They create so much attention for everybody else. I just feed off of them.”