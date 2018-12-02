Troopers: One killed in single vehicle crash in Georgetown County

By Patrick Phillips | December 2, 2018 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 11:47 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The driver of a van was killed early Sunday morning just inside the Georgetown County line from Horry County.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 at approximately 5:15 a.m., Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

The Chrysler van was traveling south when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree, he said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died in the crash, Collins said. Troopers say the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity.

