Williamsburg deputies raise money to help Florence shooting victims

WILLIAMSBURG CO., SC (WCSC) - Two months after the tragic ambush shooting of officers and deputies in Florence County, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted an event to raise money for their families.
On Saturday, the five officers that were injured and the two that died were honored during a basketball tournament.
“We know that nothing we can do can replace their loved ones and what they went through, but we found this the best way to give back to them,” Jalisa Brown, a WCSO Investigator said.
Shirts with the phrase “Back the Blue” on them filled the Kingstree High School Gymnasium to show solidarity with local law enforcement. Brown says it’s good to see the community members on their side.
“What was going through most of our heads is what if it was us in that situation, what would we want them to do for us,” Brown says.
Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner was one of the officers who died from her shooting injuries three weeks after the incident on October 3rd.
Two of Turner’s cousins played in the tournament. They said it was a blessing to see everyone show their love.
“It’s definitely a big impact she meant a lot to a lot of people, its makes a difference and feels good to come support,” Devante Cunningham said.
All of the money raised from the tournament will be split between the five officers injured.
