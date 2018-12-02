3 wounded in late-night North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are working to identify gunmen in a Saturday night shooting.
Police responded to the 4000 block of O’Hear Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Officers found three men who had been wounded, Spencer said. EMS took the victims to MUSC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Pryor said.
Investigators say the shooting followed a fight between a male and the three victims. Shortly after the fight, witnesses reported two others arrived on the scene and began firing shots.
North Charleston detectives are working to identify the identities of the three people involved, Pryor said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
