Andrews church selling Christmas trees for a cause

ANDREWS, SC (WCSC) - Andrews Church of God is selling Christmas trees this year to raise money for students with special needs.
It’s all part of a national program called “Buy a Tree, Change a Life.” 44 churches around the country are raising money for one of their own local projects and all together are supporting a global one.
“What I want us to do with Buy a Tree, Change a Life is realize that every tree has a story,” Andrews Church of God Pastor Matt Suttle said. “They get to tell the story of ‘my tree changes lives locally and globally.’”
Locally, the church is putting their funds towards building a sensory-based playground for the 90 students with special needs at the Andrews Elementary School.
“The normal playground is overload for them when they go out there,” Suttle said. “They need something specifically tailored to their needs.”
Globally, the churches involved are also putting money towards building an orphanage in Cambodia.
The church has been selling Christmas trees since Black Friday. Their hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
