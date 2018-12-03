Authorities arrest Lowcountry man accused of kidnapping woman, taking her to Florida

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman from her Lowcountry home and taking her to Florida.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested 76-year-old John Irvin Seigler, Jr. of Walterboro on Monday morning on charges of kidnapping and burglary.
Seigler is also accused of taking a firearm from the victim’s home and using her phone to text the victim’s family and friends to get them to believe the victim was in Tennessee.
The investigating began on Nov. 21 when family members reported that the victim was missing from her home in Colleton County.
Family members told investigators that the victim had been suffering from mild dementia, and believed she was coerced into leaving her home by a neighbor, later identified as Seigler.
A report states a typed letter was received at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office that was allegedly sent by Alice.
“The letter stated that she was leaving on her own accord and not to let family members report her missing,” CCSO officials said."The letter, in itself, was odd for investigators being that it was typed and not hand written."
The sheriff’s office says at the request of family members and based largely on the information that Alice was suffering from mild dementia, investigators began working the case as a missing/endangered person.
Investigators then obtained information that traced the victim and Seigler to Highlands County, Florida.
On Nov. 23 around noon, deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the victim and Seigler in a shopping center.
“[The victim] agreed to return home with waiting family members and Seigler was released on scene,” CCSO officials said."At the time, [the victim] reported that the entire incident was consensual. Over the next week, investigators conducted a thorough investigation into the incident."
As a result of that investigation, deputies issued arrest warrants for Seigler for kidnapping and burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed that Seigler entered Alice’s home, stole a firearm, and then coerced the victim into leaving.
“Furthermore, once she was in the vehicle with him, Seigler refused to allow Alice to have contact with her family members,” CCSO officials said."On several occasions, Seigler responded to text messages on her behalf and attempted to lead family and friends to believe that they were in Chattanooga, Tennessee."
