Bus with Mid-South football team crashes; one child killed, 40 injured

SALINE, AR (KAIT) - One child died and at least 40 other people, many of them children, suffered injuries in an early morning bus crash.
Arkansas State Police say the crash happened about 2:40 a.m. Monday on Interstate 30 near the 111 mile marker, just west of Benton.
The charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis when it left the road and overturned.
One child was killed in the crash. As many as 40 others were injured. They were taken to hospital in Benton and Little Rock.
The bus driver survived the crash and is being questioned by state troopers, according to a news release from ASP.
The bus was carrying a youth football team from the Memphis area that had played in a championship game in Dallas.
