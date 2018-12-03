Charleston to celebrate Arbor Day Friday by planting Dogwood trees

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston Parks Department will plant several dogwood trees in honor of Arbor Day on Friday.
The white dogwood trees will be planted along the newly renovated section of the West Ashley Bikeway and the intersection of Magnolia Road.
Arbor Day is an global holiday celebrated annually to inspire citizens to plant trees and care for their natural environment.
The city of Charleston has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 36 consecutive years. This highlights Charleston’s commitment to maintaining and expanding its urban forest, as well as protecting the environment.
City of Charleston Director of Parks Jason Kronsberg says the city is proud of its efforts to maintain and protect the natural environment.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation for our continued efforts to care for our natural environment, and are proud to continue that work this year in celebration of Arbor Day”, Kronsberg said.
The Arbor Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
