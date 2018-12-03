Children return to school 3 weeks after California wildfire

Marissa Nypl, 47, is living with her family at her husband's coworker's home in West Sacramento, which is 90 miles (145 kilometers) from her 10-year-old daughter's temporary school in Durham, until they can move into a rental home much closer. It's too far to drive every day, but Nypl wants to be sure her daughter is there to be with her peers on the first day back for what will likely be an important part of the healing process.