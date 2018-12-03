Columbia metro area ranked top 25 most dangerous, report says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A new report citing FBI data claims Columbia is in the top 25 of most dangerous metropolitan areas in the country.
The website, Work and Money, gave Columbia the rating because of its violent crime rate: 558 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
The report drew from data on the most recent 2017 FBI Crime Report published in September.
The report lists the Columbia Metropolitan area as being a part of 6 counties: Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Kershaw, Calhoun and Saluda.
The murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate came in at 7.1 per 100,000 residents in Columbia area.
Numbers from the Columbia Police comparing 2016-2017 show motor vehicle thefts were up by about 6 percent, larceny crimes were up about 13 percent and burglaries had increased by 3.7 percent. Homicides were up by 1 from (10-11). Columbia Police say reducing crime stems beyond police work and is a community effort.
“One of the driving forces behind the Columbia Police Department’s mission is collaborating with communal partners and identifying what those triggers in the respective communities are and finding out what role we as law enforcement can play in reducing that crime and the fear of crime within those communities,” Robert Calby, a lieutenant with the Columbia Police Department said.
“Far too often, law enforcement has been looked at as the cure all for crimes and under Chief Holbrook’s administration, or leadership I should say, we’ve identified that we’re just one component of many forces that drive crime reduction,” Calby said.
It’s not all bad news though, violent crimes have decreased in the Columbia metro if you take a look at the same FBI report covering 2016. Numbers from Columbia Police show arrests, sexual assaults, and aggravated assaults were also trending down.
