Cool Down On the Way; Sunshine Returns

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures are on the way down overnight. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures will settle in. Overnight lows are expected to dip to the mid 40s, right where they should be for this time of the year. No need for the umbrellas the next few days as high pressure filters in cool and dry air. Highs tomorrow should top out in the low 60s, feeling noticeably cooler.
Temperatures are staying below normal (65 degrees Fahrenheit) starting Wednesday. Get ready for a long stretch of cooler weather. A dry work week is on tap, but another soggy weekend is ahead!
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cooler, LOW: 46.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and cool; HIGH: 62.
WEDNESDAY: Cold start, sunny skies; LOW: 36, HIGH: 54.
THURSDAY: Dry and chilly, LOW: 32; HIGH: 56.
FRIDAY: Cool with more clouds, LOW: 36; HIGH: 60.
SATURDAY: Overcast, scattered rain, LOW: 43, HIGH: 52.
SUNDAY: Elevated rain chance, LOW: 44, HIGH: 57.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
