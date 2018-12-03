Funeral held for Lowcountry DJ ‘Tough Love’

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Lowcountry radio disc jockey known as “Tough Love” who was killed in a shooting last week was laid to rest Monday.
Nathaniel Scott, Jr., 28, was found dead of a gunshot wound on Nov. 25 in a wooded area of Beaufort County.
Scott worked at North Charleston-based radio station Z93 Jamz. He was a featured mixer on Saturday nights from 10 p.m. until midnight, the station said on a Facebook post.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said there was a large group of people in the area at the time of the shooting, which may have happened a few hours before Scott’s body was found.
