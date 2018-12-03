3 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting, deputies say

3 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting, deputies say
Dorchester County deputies on scene of the shooting in the 100 block of Beret Street.
By Live 5 News Web Staff | December 3, 2018 at 8:51 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 8:55 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Three people were injured early Monday morning in a shooting in Dorchester County, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Phinney.

Deputies responded to the TJ’s Enterprises in the 100 block of Beret Street, just off Ashley Phosphate Road, around 2 a.m. but found that the three people drove themselves to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Phinney.

He added that deputies were continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.