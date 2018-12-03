Islanders win in return to Coliseum, beat Blue Jackets 3-2

NOTES: During the first television timeout in the opening period the Islanders displayed a video tribute to their late owner, Charles Wang. He repeatedly tried to keep the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum throughout his ownership, but the arena was never upgraded with modern amenities. ... Four-time Stanley Cup Champions Clark Gillies and Bobby Nystrom were in attendance along with the franchise's first captain, Ed Westfall. ... Islanders scratched forwards Stephen Gionta and Ross Johnston and defenseman Lucas Sbisa. .., Columbus skated in the final regular-season game at Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders played three more playoff games here that year, losing a seven-game series to Trotz and the Washington Capitals. New York also faced Philadelphia in two preseason games, in September 2017 and September 2018. ... Blue Jackets scratched forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Dean Kukan.