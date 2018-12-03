$300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in North Charleston on Saturday.
The winning ticket was brought at the Short Trip on Durant Ave. The ticket holder also “powered- up" for an additional dollar which multiplied the $100,000 prize to $300,000.
The winning numbers from the drawing were 12, 24, 25, 26, and 27 Power-Up: 3
The winning ticket holder has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.
The odds of winning $300,000 while playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1, 606,214.
