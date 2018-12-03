Keeping extra pounds at bay during the holidays

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - With the whirlwind of parties and social gatherings during the holidays it may seem like an excuse to splurge.
Debbie Petitpain, who’s a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says packing on plenty of extra calories and fat can easily be avoided especially when it comes to specialty holiday drinks.
“What you really want to be careful about are the mixers or extra things going into that drink that might be adding a lot more sugar or fat,” says Petitpain.
Other classic drinks for the season that can pack on the calories include buttered rum and the holiday classic eggnog.
Petitpain says adding on the alcohol and eggnog can run you about 370 calories for just a cup.
“What we know about drinks is that they don’t fill us up. And you still drink a lot of calories and then turn around and eat a lot. That’s where we get into trouble,” says Petitpain.
Also watch out for the ever favorite seasonal coffee drinks as many of them pack plenty of sugar as well as fat.
“The peppermint mocha drink from Starbucks in the Venti, the largest drink container, has 68 grams of sugar. That’s the same as 14 packs of sugar in one drink,” says Petitipain.
Instead, Petitpain says you can make a healthier version when it comes to coffee.
She says use low fat milk ,sugar free syrup or ask for less pumps of the regular syrup and hold the whipped cream and drizzle.
When it comes to holiday drinks that contain alcohol, Petitpain says there are simple swaps you can make there too.
“Like flavored seltzer water or club soda to dilute it and make it festive,” she said.
Light juices, adding color or garnishes like peppermint sticks or a sugar rim or mint can make it feel festive without adding a bunch of sugar to it.
Petitpain also recommends that before going to a holiday gathering to not go on an empty stomach.
Eat a little something first.
Also, stick to a regular exercise and sleep schedule she says to help you get though the season looking and feeling your best.
