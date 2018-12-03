Kingstree man dumped girlfriend’s body near bridge, deputies say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies have charged a man in connection with a body found under a bridge in the area of Secondary 24 and Nesmith Road on Nov. 18.
Keith Carol Pressley, 51, has been charged with desecration of human remains after investigators determined he dumped the body of his live-in girlfriend Danielle Jeffords in the area, according to an affidavit.
The affidavit also stated that Pressley’s home was the last place Jeffords was seen alive and a search warrant of Pressley’s phone placed him at the bridge on Nov. 4 at 3:42 a.m.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Daryel Moyd says limited information about the case is being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. Moyd is uring anyone with information or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the case to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.
