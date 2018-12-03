UN chief: Climate change is "most important issue we face"

By FRANK JORDANS and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA | December 3, 2018 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 3:59 PM

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dramatic appeal to world leaders Monday to take the threat of global warming seriously and to act boldly to avert a catastrophic rise in temperatures before the end of the century.

Guterres, who spoke at the opening of the U.N. climate conference in Poland, called climate change "the most important issue we face."

"Even as we witness devastating climate impacts causing havoc across the world, we are still not doing enough, nor moving fast enough, to prevent irreversible and catastrophic climate disruption," Guterres told delegates from almost 200 countries who gathered in the city of Katowice.

Famed British naturalist Sir David Attenborough echoed his warnings, telling the gathering that the "collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizons" if no urgent action is taking against global warming.

The 92-year-old TV presenter blamed humans for the "disaster of global scale, our greatest threat in thousands of years."

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The U.N. chief chided countries, particularly those most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, for failing to do enough to back the 2015 Paris climate accord, which set a goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — ideally 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) — by the end of the century.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech WLduring the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Citing a recent scientific report on the dire consequences of letting average global temperatures rise beyond 1.5 degrees, Guterres urged countries to cut their emissions 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030 and aim for net zero emissions by 2050.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Net zero emissions mean that any greenhouse gases emitted need to be soaked up by forest or new technologies that can remove carbon from the atmosphere.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, a bird flies past as smoke emits from the chimneys of Serbia's main coal-fired power station near Kostolac, Serbia. The COP 24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Such cuts, which experts say are the only way to achieve the 1.5-degree goal, would require a radical overhaul of the global economy and a move away from using fossil fuels.

Leaders and negotiators from almost 200 nations from around the globe listen to speeches during the official opening of the key U.N. climate conference that is to agree on ways of fighting global warming in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
"In short, we need a complete transformation of our global energy economy, as well as how we manage land and forest resources," Guterres said.

Prime Minister of Fiji and COP 23 President Frank Bainimarama addresses representatives of almost 200 nations during a ceremonial opening of the key U.N. climate conference COP24 that is to agree on ways of fighting global warming in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
He said governments should embrace the opportunities rather than cling to fossil fuels such as coal, which are blamed for a significant share of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

Swiss Federal President Alain Berset, right, talks to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during a bilateral meeting during the COP24 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)
The U.N. chief's remark was directed at conference host Poland, which relies on coal for 80 percent of its energy. Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a news conference later Monday that the coal-rich country would work to reduce its reliance on coal but never entirely give up its "strategic fossil fuel."

A demonstrator holds a placard which reads 'climate first, politics second' during a 'Claim the Climate' march in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The climate change conference, COP24, will take place in Poland from Dec. 2-14. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Guterres also urged negotiators not to forget that the challenges they face pale in comparison to the difficulties climate change already is causing millions of people around the world whose homes and livelihoods are threatened by rising sea levels, drought and more powerful storms.

FILE- In this July 26, 2011 photo, a melting iceberg floats along a fjord leading away from the edge of the Greenland ice sheet near Nuuk, Greenland. The COP 24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
A 15-year-old Swedish activist who takes time out of school to highlight the danger of global warming echoed his appeal. sentiment. old Greta Thunberg said world leaders who skip the climate summit are "very irresponsible."

In this Nov. 20, 2018 photo workers decorate the venue of the global climate summit that will be held at the site of the closed 'Katowice' coal mine in the city of Katowice, Poland. The COP 24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Thunberg, who protests outside Sweden's parliament each week and has inspired students in other countries, said absent leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel "don't realize how much power they have."

In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo smoke billows from chimney stacks of the heating and power plant in Bedzin, near Katowice, Poland. The COP 24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
"I think that in the future we will look back and we will either laugh at them or we will hate them," she told The Associated Press. "It's very sad, but if they don't do anything right now that is the truth."

This Dec. 1, 2018 photo flags hang outside of the venue for the COP24 global climate talks in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting in Poland for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
A goal of the two-week conference in Poland's southern coal mining region of Silesia is finalizing how governments report on their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming within the limits of the Paris climate deal.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda addresses representatives of almost 200 nations during a ceremonial opening of the key U.N. climate conference that is to agree on ways of fighting global warming in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Guterres called for a "huge increase in ambitions" during the negotiations in Poland, adding "we cannot afford to fail in Katowice."

Leaders and negotiators from almost 200 nations from around the globe listen to speeches during the official opening of the key U.N. climate conference that is to agree on ways of fighting global warming in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
"This is the challenge on which this generation's leaders will be judged," he said.

Prime Minister of Fiji and COP 23 President Frank Bainimarama talks with the President of COP 24 Michal Kurtyka, right, as Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, looks on during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
He told reporters that the reality of global climate change has been "worse than expected, but the political will is relatively faded after Paris" and not matching the current challenges.

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva speaks during the COP24 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)
Arnold Schwarzenegger, the action film star and former governor of California, insisted the United States is "still in" the Paris accord to curb global warming despite Trump's decision to walk away from it.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
"America is more than just Washington or one leader," he said, adding that he wished he could travel back in time — like the cyborg he portrayed in "The Terminator" — to stop fossil fuels from being used.

Michal Kurtyka, Polish Deputy Minister of the Environment and President of the COP24, right, talks to Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, left, during the COP24 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)
Calling Trump "meshugge" — Yiddish for "crazy" — for deciding to withdraw from the Paris accord, Schwarzenegger insisted that the climate deal has widespread support at local and state levels in the U.S.

Michal Kurtyka, Polish Deputy Minister of the Environment and President of the COP24, looks on during the COP24 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)
Duda, the Polish leader, said participants at the conference have backed his country's proposal that governments should ensure a "just transition" for workers in fossil fuel industries who stand to their jobs as the world shifts to renewable energy.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
But Fiji's prime minister, Frank Bainimarama said any "just transition" should consider the fate of all the people around the world whose lives are affected by climate change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, points as she arrives for a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 after a meeting with representatives of German cities that are affected by nitrogen oxide limit violations. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Residents of the world's smaller islands, many of whom face catastrophic flooding from higher sea levels in a warming world, have been among the world's most vocal backers of measures to combat climate change.

Leaders and negotiators from almost 200 nations from around the globe talk during the official opening of the key U.N. climate conference COP 24 that is to agree on ways of fighting global warming in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Natural historian Sir David Attenborough, second right, listens to speeches during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Read more stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Trucks are lined up as hey roll down a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The COP24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A truck carrying cars drives on a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The COP24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, vehicles move on a road in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The COP24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
