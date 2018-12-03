Panthers fire two defensive assistant coaches in the middle of 4-game losing streak

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers announced they fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura Monday.
Hoke was in his first season with the Panthers acting as their defensive line coach. Hoke has spent his life on the sidelines, coaching at the collegiate level. He spent 12 seasons as a head coach with at Ball State (2003-08), San Diego State (2009-10) and Michigan (2011-14).
Imamura was in his second season with the Panthers coaching the secondary and cornerbacks. The assistant coach has been in the NFL for 11 years of NFL.
According to a Panthers team release, head coach Ron Rivera will continue to work with the defense and will handle play-calling duties while Eric Washington will oversee the defensive front seven. Sam Mills III will lead the defensive line and Rivera will work with Richard Rodgers in the secondary.
“In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward,” Rivera said. “These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work. Ultimately, I’m charged with putting the team in the best position to succeed, and I felt these moves were necessary in order to do that.”
