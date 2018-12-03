Paris assesses injuries, damage after worst riot in decade

A man rides his bicycle past by a graffiti reading "Macron equal to Louis 16" to reference to the king of France during French Revolution in 1789 on the Paris Garnier Opera house in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. A protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living turned into a riot in the French capital Saturday, as activists caused widespread damage and tagged the Arc de Triomphe with multi-colored graffiti during clashes with police. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (AP)