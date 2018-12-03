Public can see Glenn McConnell Pkwy widening plans at meeting Monday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A meeting on Monday night will allow drivers who often use Glenn McConnell Parkway a chance to see the designs which will eventually turn the road from two lanes to three in both directions.
The goal is to decrease congestion in the area. A 10-foot-wide multi-use pathway is also in the works for bikers and walkers. The project is expected to cost about $25 million, which comes from the 2016 half-cent sales tax.
Charleston County transportation officials will be there to talk about the project and get input from people who live and commute in the area.
“We will have little stations so they can see what we’ve done, a timeline, what the plans are moving forward and we’ll have a comment station," Sunshine Trakas, with Charleston County Transportation Development, said.
Charleston County Council approved award of contract for engineering design and permitting to Davis & Floyd, Inc. in early 2018. Work on the road is expected to start in 2020 and hopefully be done by 2022. Officials are also working on addressing flooding in the area.
The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Ashley High School.
