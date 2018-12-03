Rain exits, cooler weather heading our way

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s been a very wet stretch of weather here across the Lowcountry and it finally looks like it’s ready to end. Drier weather will begin pushing in today and cooler weather will follow tomorrow. A cold front is still not slated to arrive until late today and that will keep some clouds and a few showers in the forecast through this afternoon and early this evening. The sky will clear out overnight and cooler weather will begin arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will still manage to reach the mid-60s on Tuesday before falling into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a few cold mornings midweek with the coldest morning on Thursday when many inland spots may drop to, or below, freezing. Sunshine will dominate the weather Tuesday through Friday before another significant storm system heads our way for the weekend. Right now, it appears rain will develop in the morning on Saturday and last through at least Sunday morning. Several inches of rain appear to be possible with this storm. All indications show that this will be a chilly rain on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s or 50s.