Report: Man locked girlfriend in Ladson storage unit, threatened to kill her

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence after assaulting his girlfriend and locking her in a storage unit, according to an affidavit.
Deputies responded to the Public Storage in the 3300 block of Ladson Road after two witnesses said they saw Ted Raymond Cothran, 40, assaulting someone around 6 p.m., the affidavit stated.
During the investigation, detectives found that Cothran’s girlfriend was at the storage facility doing business when Cothran found her and began to punch, kick, and spit on her while also brandishing a knife, holding it to her chest and threatening to kill her the affidavit stated.
Cothran also locked the woman into the storage unit for several minutes against he will and did so by force, according to the affidavit. He was given a $20,000 bond on the domestic violence charge and $150,000 for the kidnapping charge.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.