SC Correctional Officer arrested for having romantic relationship with inmate, accepting gifts

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A South Carolina Department of Corrections Correctional Officer has been arrested after officials say she had a romantic relationship with an inmate and accepted monetary gifts.
Tajiri Ashiki Uzani Belton was arrested Nov. 29, 2018 for Misconduct in Office. Between Sept. 2017 and Nov. 2018, Belton continued a romantic telephone relationship with a SCDC inmate while employed at the Camille Graham Institution in Richland County, according to the arrest warrant.
Belton also received money from the inmate, described as a gift, and the inmate used her home address that she have him in an illegal mailing of a controlled substance. Correctional Officers are not allowed to accept gifts from inmates, officials said.
SCDC reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is still on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.