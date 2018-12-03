Summerville firefighter killed in crash laid to rest

JEDBURG, SC (WCSC) - The Lowcountry firefighter killed in a car accident last week took her final ride in a funeral procession Monday afternoon.
Katie Dube had not yet completed her studies to become a fully-credentialed firefighter, but her department gave her a full firefighter funeral to honor her.
Firefighters representing departments from across South Carolina gathered at Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville to pay their respects to Dube and her family.
The procession traveled from the Knightsville United Methodist Church to the cemetery, where ladder trucks held a flag for the vehicles to pass below.
Dube’s husband, David Sweet, attended the service with their two young daughters. Sweet said the hardest part of Dube’s death has been trying to explain to the girls why their mother is not coming home.
“My 4-year-old asks all the time about her," he said. "All you can tell her is that Mommy is with the angels. ‘God needed a special angel, so he took Mommy.’”
Dube’s mother, Jennifer, said the service was about honoring her life, adding that her daughter would want her family to go forward happy when remembering her.
“Every morning I wake up I cry, this morning I did not cry I woke up and smiled,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.