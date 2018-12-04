Authorities capture man accused of pointing gun at mother, daughter during home invasion

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities have announced the capture of a man wanted for a home invasion in which deputies say he pointed a gun at a mother and her daughter.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 20-year-old Marshal Spence Meeks of Lexington County was captured on Sunday night following an extensive manhunt involving the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and the US Marshals.
According to the sheriff, Meeks is also accused of taking credit cards and jewelry from the mother, then burglarizing the victim’s former home.
“This has been a nightmare for this family,” Ravenell said. “They were burglarized twice and threatened with a firearm at least once – and in their own home.”
The investigation began on Nov. 24 when an Orangeburg County woman told investigators that around 7:15 a.m. she went into her kitchen where she spotted a man inside the home armed with a handgun.
“While pointing a weapon at the woman and her teenage daughter, the gunman then demanded her purse from which he took financial transaction cards as well as some jewelry and prescription drugs,” OCSO officials said.
A report states the woman later called investigators back to say someone had broken into her former home where someone had stolen a big screen TV.
“That is beyond devastating,” she said.
Ravenell said the motive behind the burglaries is believed to be theft.
“You can see the urgency behind the large manhunt being that this suspect pointed a weapon at two innocent victims who hadn’t harmed him in any way,” Ravenell said. “But he threatens her with a firearm for what? A little change from her purse and a debit card.”
Meeks has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of petit larceny, and one count of malicious injury to real property.
