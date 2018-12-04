Baby Boy Horry’s death remains unsolved 10 years later

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It’s been 10 years since the tragic death of a newborn baby, and the questions surrounding it brought heartbreak and anger to a community who never knew him.
Tuesday marks a decade since a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. He was left without a chance at life.
The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
A decade later, the circumstances surrounding the newborn’s death remain a mystery. There is still no trace of his mother or father and no answers as to why, or how, anyone could do something so cold-blooded.
Still, the unsolved case continues to capture the attention of those in the community who have worked tirelessly to find the truth, including Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, who said he still wants justice for Baby Boy Horry.
Years later, Edge said he’s formed an idea of what may have happened.
“You know, for a long time I thought maybe it was somebody local that didn’t want to tell their parents, or had a reason for hiding, not wanting it out. But I’ve really come to the decision it was just somebody who was passing through or maybe somebody who was here for a short period of time,” said Edge.
It’s a case he said still weighs on him unlike any other he’s dealt with, which is why he’s holding out hope to find answers.
Each year on Dec. 4, a group of community members pause to remember Baby Boy Horry, holding a service at his grave site inside Hillcrest Cemetery.
Edge attends the annual ceremony each year hoping it might spark something in someone who has information to finally come forward.
“I think the big thing here is that we feel that this little boy never had a chance at life and he could’ve had a good life. You know, if he was 10 years old he’d be celebrating Christmas right now and he’d probably have him a little small bicycle or something to enjoy that other kids enjoy around this time,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.