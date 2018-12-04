Boeing partnering with Charleston non-profit to build bikes for kids in need

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hundreds of bikes are set to be built for kids in need at Boeing on Tuesday.
The airplane manufacturing and aviation company is partnering with “Pedals 4 Peanuts”, a Charleston-based non-profit. Volunteers will be meeting from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to be a part of an assembly line that builds those bikes.
Dr. Dennis Schimpf is the founder of the non-profit. He says they've got the production down to a science. One year, a bike was built in only 43 seconds.
The bikes are 20 inches in size and geared towards children between the ages of six and nine. Pedals 4 Peanuts also provides a helmet to every child.
200 bikes will be given to Toys for Tots, while the others will be distrubuted among local charities.
Since it began five years ago, the nonprofit has been able to give bikes to 1,500 kids.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.