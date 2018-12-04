Charleston City Council considers 2019 budget in new way

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider the 2019 budget in a new way on Tuesday night.
Traditionally, the mayor will draft a budget and present it before city council, according to City of Charleston spokesperson Jack O’Toole.
But this year, the mayor has been working with a new budget committee to come up with the 2019 budget.
During Tuesday night’s Ways and Means Committee meeting, Mayor John Tecklenburg will first present his budget.
After that, council will have the opportunity to make amendments to the budget. O’Toole said the mayor’s budget does not include a general fund tax increases.
Tecklenburg’s budget does include a small tax increase for the city’s dedicated stormwater fund.
O’Toole said that money would be used for projects to combat flooding.
O’Toole also said the mayor’s budget would include a small tag increase for the city’s dedicated public infrastructure fund which would be used to build two new fire stations. O’Toole said he expects during the meeting, several council members will make proposals to amend the mayor’s budget.
He said some council members want no tax increases, but others want a tax increase to the general fund on top of increases proposed by the mayor.
