Charleston County breaks ground on new public library branch in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County residents will soon have a new place to pick up their favorite reading materials.
Officials broke ground on a new Bees Ferry West Ashley branch on Tuesday morning. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located off Glenn McConnell Parkway near West Ashley High school.
It will also include an auditorium that can seat 100 people, a small meeting room and two group study rooms.
An instructional room with 10 computer stations, a storytime room in the children’s area, a family restroom and a nursing room will also be available. It’s scheduled to open in 2020.
