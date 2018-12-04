Chilly Temps Sticking Around; Weekend Washout

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooler air moves in as high pressure shifts east and reinforces these already cool temperatures! Overnight lows are expected to drop to the upper 30s inland and near 40 degrees closer to the coast. A lot of sunshine is in the forecast once again tomorrow with below normal temperatures. Highs are expected to reach the mid/upper 50s with plenty of sun. Temperatures will continue to cool down through Thursday.
Cold mornings are ahead widespread freezing temps are possible Thursday morning! In fact through Saturday morning, temps will be in the 30s. Look for plenty of sunshine though the work week. Likely rain chances return this weekend along with overcast skies.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold, LOWS: 37.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool, HIGH: 57.
THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine, feeling cold, LOW: 30, HIGH: 53.
FRIDAY: Sun & clouds; LOW: 33, high: 61.
SATURDAY: Widespread late afternoon/evening rain.
SUNDAY: Wet start, drier afternoon, LOW: 41, HIGH: 54.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.