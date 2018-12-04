Chilly Temps Sticking Around; Weekend Washout

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooler air moves in as high pressure shifts east and reinforces these already cool temperatures! Overnight lows are expected to drop to the upper 30s inland and near 40 degrees closer to the coast. A lot of sunshine is in the forecast once again tomorrow with below normal temperatures. Highs are expected to reach the mid/upper 50s with plenty of sun. Temperatures will continue to cool down through Thursday.