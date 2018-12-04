Civil War re-enactment leads to false reports of shots fired at Florence County elementary school

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Reports of shots fired Tuesday morning at a Florence County elementary school are false, according to district officials.
A press release stated at 8:59 a.m., Florence County 911 received several reports of shots fired at Delmae Heights Elementary School at 1211 South Cashua Drive in Florence.
The reports were false and no children or staff members were in harm’s way, the release stated. There were no injuries.
Law enforcement checked the school and the area, and operations are back to normal, according to the release.
Levi James Jr., public information officer for Florence County Emergency Management, confirmed that a Civil War re-enactment at the school led to the false reports.
