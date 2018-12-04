Cooler stretch ahead with the threat of another weekend washout

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure is building into the Southeast bringing a return to sunshine after a three day cloudy stretch of wet weather. Sunshine will be the new norm over the next couple of days. Cooler temperatures are moving in with the return to the sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s today and then struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next weather maker will develop along the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and begin moving into the Lowcountry on Saturday. Showers will likely develop in the morning with rain likely Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Some rain could be heavy at times this weekend. The best chance of a rain will come Sunday morning with showers beginning to taper off by the afternoon. The exact timing of the rain is still in question but there may be slightly drier weather for the second half of the day on Sunday. This will be a chilly rain with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees on Saturday. Brrr!