Deputies: High-speed chase ends when driver crashes into sheriff’s office

KINGSTREE, SC (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say one suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended when the driver crashed into the sheriff’s office building.
The building sustained some damage but no one was injured in the incident, according to Lt. Daryel Moyd.
Deputies have not yet identified the person in custody or listed the reason that suspect was being chased.
Moyd said deputies deputies planned to release more information on the incident when it was available.
