GRAPHIC: Dorchester Co. deputy involved in crash with deer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Dorchester County deputy’s patrol car was severely damaged late Monday night when the deputy was involved in a crash which involved another car and a deer.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday night, the deputy was driving west on Charleston Highway near Sparrow Road when he saw a deer coming toward the road so he stopped, according to an incident report. He then saw a car traveling west hit the deer when it ran into the road. The impact of the deer on the car flung the deer into the air and into the windshield of the patrol car where it landed in the passenger’s seat.
Warning: Some photos in the slideshow below may be considered graphic by some readers.
An officer who responded to the crash said he spoke with the 26-year-old woman who crashed into the deer, who stated she was having trouble breathing because of her asthma and was treated by EMS.
According to the incident report, neither the deputy or the other driver had any major injuries.
