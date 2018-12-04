Female homeowner fatally shoots escaped inmate who kicked in her door, sheriff says

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A female homeowner shot and killed an escaped inmate when he kicked in her back door and was found outside her bedroom door, according to Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark.
Clark said two inmates assaulted one female and one male detention officer around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, overtook the detention area and then escaped the Pickens County Prison.
Dill has two prior convictions for simple larceny, one conviction of second-degree burglary and one violation of probation conviction, according to Clark. Clark said Dill was currently incarcerated for a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Clark said just after 3 a.m. a female homeowner called 911 and said she had shot a man who had kicked in her back door.
The woman was home alone and said the man was outside her bedroom door when she shot him in the head, according to Clark. Clark said the inmate was armed with a metal knife at the time.
The man was wearing in an orange jumpsuit and was identified as the second escaped inmate, Clark said.
The inmate was flown to the hospital and pronounced dead.
His name has not been released.
Clark said other inmates in the prison helped the injured detention officers.
The homeowner who shot the inmate was not injured, Clark said.
He said the woman has a concealed weapons permit, which saved her life.
He spoke passionately about the need for people, especially woman to get a CWP.
“This is the shining example of what this lady did. She took the time to get her CWP and set herself up to be able to protect herself and not be harmed, killed or raped or whatever,” Clark said. “She came out on the good on this end and the bad guy didn’t.”
