‘Game of Thrones’ releases collection of 8 whiskies just in time for the holidays

Winter is coming. If you're a fan of "Game of Thrones," you may have a new way to warm up while you enjoy your favorite show.
“Game of Thrones” has released a line of eight whiskies to lift your spirits while you wait in anticipation for the show’s eighth season.
Each bottle of malt scotch whisky represents one the Houses of Westeros or The Night’s Watch.
The bottles, of course, are labeled with their designated Westeros House crest. The Night’s Watch, however, is signified by an all-black bottle.
In addition to the collection, also on sale at Drizly is Johnnie Walker “White Walker” whisky.
The whiskies are on sale now and range from $29.99 - $149.99 per bottle.
And if your friends ask how you found this epic collection, you can simply reply, “I drink and I know things."
