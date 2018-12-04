Hootie and the Blowfish will not perform at Homegrown concerts in 2019 due to tour

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hootie and the Blowfish will not be playing their annual Homegrown concerts at Charleston’s Volvo Stadium in 2019 due to their upcoming tour.
On Monday, the band announced they will be reuniting for a new album and tour which will see them visiting 44 cities including Columbia. A spokesperson said the band will be returning to Columbia for the first time in nearly 20 years to play the Colonial Life Arena on Sept 13.
“However due to the show’s proximity, the band will not play their annual Homegrown concerts [in Charleston],” read a statement.
According to the band, the “Back to School Round Up” will still take place with officials discussing the dates with the Charleston County School District.
The event gives back to students in Charleston County and helps more than 1,000 students every year.
The event offers students free haircuts, dental exams, eye exams and school supplies.
