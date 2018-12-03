LCSD: 1 injured as motorcyclist fires shots into car on I-26 near exit 113, witnesses say

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 3, 2018 at 4:15 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 4:17 AM

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigation a shooting on I-26 near exit 113 where one person was shot.

Deputies say witnesses recount that a man on a motorcycle fired shots into a car while traveling on the interstate.

One person in the car was injured and has been transported for treatment.

Deputi also said a child was in the vehicle and was not injuried.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.