Lowcountry business awarded with top honor

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) - UEC Electronics in Hanahan was recognized on Tuesday with a 5-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems.
It’s the first time the company has received the top honor which recognizes suppliers who provide outstanding service.
“Today’s recognition is because we were one of nine suppliers from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems awarded a 5-Star award for their best of the best suppliers for 2017," President of UEC Electronics, David Modeen, said.
UEC Electronics had 100% on-time delivery and 100% quality in 2017.
This is the fourth consecutive year UEC has received recognition from Raytheon IDS and the first time it has received a 5-Star Award.
