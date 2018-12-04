New Charleston police forensics lab moving toward construction phase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A planned new forensics lab for the Charleston police department is closer to becoming a reality.
Tuesday, the designs go before the design review-board after passing the technical review committee last week for permits. Construction on the facility should begin soon.
The lab will be constructed on Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley and will focus testing in one location as opposed to four different locations that currently conduct forensic examinations, police say.
The police department's director of forensic services says right now they are limited in what types of evidence they can test.
Some testing has to be done by the State Law Enforcement Division in Columbia.
Once this lab is completed, the police department will be able to test dna evidence in house and eventually they’ll be a part of a national firearms registry. That registry has a database of shell casings from around the country and will give Charleston’s police department the opportunity to test ballistics.
The forensics department is an accredited laboratory and performs a number of different tests. But they haven’t had a facility that’s specifically designed as a crime lab.
The price tag for the new 22,000 square foot lab is about $12.4 million, according to City of Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.