Officials investigate after SCSU student reportedly robbed on campus

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 4, 2018 at 7:24 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 8:33 AM

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Officials are investigating after a reported armed robbery on the campus of South Carolina State University.

The incident was reported through the school’s alert system around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The message from school officials said that a student was robbed behind Earle Hall.

They say the suspect was driving a dark-colored vehicle.

If you know anything or may have seen something suspicious in the area, contact the university’s public safety department at 803-536-7188.

