SC school district responds to social media video where student stands on desk and taunts teacher

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A video making the rounds on social media has come to the attention of the Calhoun County School district.
Viewers sent WIS a video, showing a student standing on top of a teacher’s desk and taunting him, and at one point, putting her hands on him as he stands up. The video takes place at Calhoun County High School on Dec. 3.
Other students can be seen and heard in the video making various comments and laughing at the student and her behavior.
When reached for comment, the Calhoun County School District released this statement:
The Calhoun County School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred on December 3, 2018 involving a teacher and a student. The incident will be dealt with in accordance to Board Policy. The School District of Calhoun County takes the safety of both our students and faculty very seriously and will do everything in our power to ensure their safety.
The school district did not state any disciplinary actions toward the student or the teacher involved.
“The incident at Calhoun County High School is still being investigated. The incident will be dealt with in accordance to Board Policy,” the school district’s spokesperson said.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates
