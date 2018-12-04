USC economists: Trump’s tariffs could cost the state 6,000 jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Two University of South Carolina economists say tariffs could slow economic growth in the state in 2019.
Doug Woodward, director of research, and Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist at the Moore School, presented their 2019 economic forecast to more than 200 business and community leaders at the 38th Annual Economic Outlook Conference in Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday.
“South Carolina’s economy remains strong, but we are in a more volatile market environment than we were last year at this time,” Von Nessen says.
The volatility largely is driven by the introduction of new tariffs in the automotive sector and is fueled by rising interest rates that put upward pressure on housing costs, they said.
“At the end of the day, a tariff is simply a tax. And in this case, it is a tax that is likely to increase the final sales price of vehicles produced in South Carolina,” Von Nessen says. “This price increase, in turn, can have a negative impact on the demand for these vehicles.”Both German automaker BMW and Swedish carmaker Volvo say their South Carolina plants may have to cut jobs or slow growth because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Disruptions to the automotive industry can have a disproportionately large impact on South Carolina where the domino effect starts with manufacturers and continues along the automotive supply chain statewide.
The economists say each job at an auto factory creates nearly three more in the state in the supply chain. They say Chinese tariffs could cost the state 6,000 jobs.
“Every 10 jobs that are created or supported directly within South Carolina’s automotive cluster also create and support about 27 jobs elsewhere in the state’s economy, for a total of 37. That is a multiplier effect of 3.7,” Von Nessen says. “Unfortunately, that process also can work in reverse.”
Despite the negative effects of tariffs on the automotive industry, Woodward and Von Nessen anticipate that most South Carolina industrial sectors will see steady gains in 2019. They say it’s especially true in wholesale and retail trade, health care, professional services and tourism. Predicted job growth in those sectors prompted the economists to forecast a small drop in the state’s unemployment rate to 3.1 percent from the current rate of 3.3 percent.
“There’s not much room left for unemployment to drop, but make no mistake, that’s a good problem to have,” Von Nessen says.
He says South Carolina benefits from relatively higher population growth compared with most states because of its beach and mountain access, good weather, recreational opportunities and low cost of living, which make it easier for employers to attract workers in an already tight labor market.
“The bottom line is that we are experiencing an economic tug-of-war,” Von Nessen says. “Steady job and income gains, coupled with lower gas prices, are fueling higher demand. But some of these gains are offset by rising interest rates and new tariffs that put upward pressure on the prices of consumer goods. We don’t know whether 2019 will be a good year or a great year, but it’s not likely to be bad.”
Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted he is a "Tariff Man" and other counties should have to pay to raid the great wealth of America.
