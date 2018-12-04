USC economists: Trump’s tariffs could cost the state 6,000 jobs

“At the end of the day, a tariff is simply a tax. And in this case, it is a tax that is likely to increase the final sales price of vehicles produced in South Carolina,” Von Nessen says. “This price increase, in turn, can have a negative impact on the demand for these vehicles.”Both German automaker BMW and Swedish carmaker Volvo say their South Carolina plants may have to cut jobs or slow growth because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.