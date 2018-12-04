Volunteer accused of sex acts with children at Charleston church now under investigation in Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC (WBTV) - A former volunteer at a North Charleston church accused of sex acts with multiple children is now under investigation in Davidson, NC, according to town officials.
Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28, was arrested in late November and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. On Dec. 3, he was charged with eight additional counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to WBTV's sister station Live 5 News, the affidavit states Hazlett told police in an interview that he inappropriately touched and took photos and videos of numerous children at Newspring Church in N. Charleston.
On Tuesday, officials with the Town of Davidson confirmed they received information on Monday that an incident may have happened in their jurisdiction, leading to an investigation.
Davidson officials did not say when or where the incident may have happened.
According to Live 5 News, the initial charge filed said Hazlett escorted a 3-year-old boy into a bathroom at Newspring Church on Nov. 25. When the boy was finished, Hazlett performed oral sex on him before pulling the boy’s pants back up.
A lawsuit filed last week states there are 14 separate abuse incidents in the church bathroom between Hazlett and 3 to 4-year-old boys that were caught on church security cameras in a span of 90 days. Church officials said Hazlett was brought on in March 2018.
Hazlett also attended and volunteered at The Cove in Mooresville from 2010 to 2014, according to a church spokesperson.
There is no indication of wrongdoing on Hazlett’s part while at The Cove, officials said.
