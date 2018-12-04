Wisconsin GOP uses rare session to weaken incoming governor

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Joining him were Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Sen. Alberta Darling. The Joint Finance Committee is taking up measures limiting the powers of Governor-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General John Kaul when they take office. Wisconsin Republicans planned to forge ahead Monday with a rare lame-duck session to give outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker a chance to limit the powers of his incoming Democratic successor, move the 2020 presidential primary date to benefit a conservative state Supreme Court justice and enact a host of other changes almost certain to spur legal challenges. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) (AP)